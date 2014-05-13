UPDATE 2-Improved margins and Advair hopes lift drugmaker Hikma
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
DUBLIN May 13 Ireland-based bookmaker Paddy Power kicked off a search for a new chief executive on Tuesday after Patrick Kennedy said he would step down in 2015 following nearly ten years in the role.
"I have always had a personal view that after ten years at the helm, change is good, both for the business and the individual," Kennedy said in a statement.
William Hill, Britain's largest bookmaker, is also looking for a new CEO as the current occupant is to retire by the end of next year.
Paddy Power, used to posting stellar profit growth, said punter-friendly results in March had resulted in its two worst weekends ever for football profitability and would unfavourably affect its first-half results.
Profit growth at the Dublin-based group slowed last year and its shares fell 4.6 percent on Tuesday.
"Given the group's very impressive track record under his (Kennedy's) tenure, this is likely to lead to a period of uncertainty for investors," Davy Stockbrokers said in a note.
For the full year, Paddy Power expects the impact to be largely offset by positive sales growth, the recycling of winnings by customers and the later-than-expected introduction of an Irish online and phone betting tax.
The amount of money staked by customers has risen 15 percent in the year to date and total revenue was 5 percent higher, before a busy period that includes the soccer World Cup in June, when activity traditionally rises significantly. (Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)