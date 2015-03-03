March 3 Paddy Power Plc
* Record profit before tax, up 21 percent to 167 million
eur, diluted eps up 18 percent to 297.6 euro cents
* Revenue up 18 percent to 882 million eur, strong momentum
in all online, retail top-line metrics
* FY dividend up 13 percent, also proposes 8 euro per share,
392 million cash return to shareholders
* Have evaluated possible acquisitions, none compelling so
time to return capital
* Moving from position of net cash net debt of approx one
times ebitda at this time
* Year has started well, sportsbook stakes are up 18 pctin
online, 8 percent like-for-like in retail
* Undertaking review of Italian business, growth remains
slower than expected
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)