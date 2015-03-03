(Writes through)
March 3 Paddy Power Plc will return 392
million euros ($439.28 million) to shareholders after the Irish
gambling company said it had failed to identify any compelling
acquisitions to spend its cash on following a year of record
profit growth.
The decision to hand shareholders back 8 euros a share as
well as a 13 percent increase in full year dividends will move
the company from a net cash position to one of net debt of
around one times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA).
Chief Executive Andy McCue, who took over in January after
Patrick Kennedy's ten years in charge, will also review its
Italian business, which is seeing slower than expected growth.
"We see further opportunities for efficiency by improving
our investment discipline and leveraging scale and geographic
synergies, which will allow us, crucially, to continue to invest
in product and brand," McCue said in a statement on Tuesday.
Paddy Power, which has more than doubled its annual profit
since 2009 through overseas expansion and a stronger online
performance than its rivals, said its operating profit rose 19
percent to 163.8 million euros last year.
That was slightly ahead of the 162.3 euros forecast by
analysts polled by Reuters and like British rival William Hill
, represented a year of record profit growth, helped by
last year's soccer World Cup -- the industry's largest event.
McCue said 2015 had started well, with sportsbook stakes up
18 percent online and 8 percent year-on-year in shops.
($1 = 0.8924 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)