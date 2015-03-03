DUBLIN, March 3 Paddy Power will not prejudge the outcome of a review of its Italian business, Chief Financial Officer Cormac McCarthy said on Tuesday when asked if the Irish betting company was committed long term to Italy.

"There's no point in prejudging the outcome until we finish it and that won't take forever. When that's done, we'll let people know where we stand," McCarthy told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"We still grew very well in Italy last year, cost growth was lower but the market has hardly moved year-on-year so it's incumbent on us at this stage just to have a good hard look at it." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)