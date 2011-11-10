(Adds further details)

DUBLIN, NOV 10 - Irish bookmaker Paddy Power's chief operating officer Breon Corcoran is to take over as the new chief executive of British-based online betting group Betfair in August next year, it said on Thursday.

Betfair, which acts as an intermediary between gamblers wanting to place a bet or offer odds to others, began its search for a new chief executive in June after current incumbent David Yu informed the board he did not intend to renew his contract.

Corcoran, 40, took over as chief operating officer at Ireland's largest bookmaker last year having spent the rest of his 10 years at the company in charge of its non-retail and development divisions.

The former J.P.Morgan employee was heavily involved in Paddy Power's expansion into Australia as well as its strong online business which has seen it take the lead in the fast-growing mobile phone market in the UK.

Shares in Betfair, founded 10 years ago by one-time professional gambler Andrew Black and former JP Morgan trader Edward Wray, were 0.2 percent lower at 788 pence at 1300 GMT following the announcement.

The stock rose a touch earlier this week following reports by local media that Corcoran was set to take charge.

Its share price has been constrained by concern over changes to online gambling laws in countries such as Spain, Greece and Germany, and intensifying online competition from other traditional bookmakers such as William Hill and Ladbrokes.

Paddy Power, whose digital operations have long made up for weak conditions in its home market, also made a number of senior management appointments on Thursday including promoting Peter O'Donovan, 34, to managing director, Online & Technology.

