BRIEF-Jetblue Airways reports February traffic
* Jetblue - Co's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for February increased approximately one and a half percent year over year
Nov 21 : * Paddy Power : JP Morgan cuts price target to $59 from $60; rating
neutral * Ladbrokes Plc : JP Morgan cuts price target to 140p from 150p; rating
underweight * William Hill Plc : JP Morgan cuts price target to 360p from 400p;
rating underweight
* Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc - Has signed a note repurchase agreement with a group of bondholders affiliated with Whitebox Advisors
* Bridgepoint Education - entered agreement with Warburg Pincus Private Equity VIII LP to repurchase 18.1 million shares of co's stock from Warburg Pincus