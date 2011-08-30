* H1 operating profit rises to 56.8 mln euros

* Online betting activities represent 81 pct of op profit

* Market leader in UK mobile market (Adds more from company, background)

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Aug 30 Irish bookmaker Paddy Power reported a 14 percent increase in first-half operating profit boosted by online betting and improving on the year-earlier period that was lifted by a bumper soccer World Cup.

The bookmaker made almost as much profit through its website and mobile phone applications alone in the six months to June 30 as it did overall in the first half of 2010. It posted a near 50 percent rise in active customers, pushing online operating profit 25 percent higher.

Gamblers bet en masse when the World Cup comes around every four years and favourable results helped boost Paddy Power's first half operating profit by 48 percent to almost 50 million euros last year.

"The World Cup is always a tough comparable and the economy is still a headwind but we're delighted with top line growth across all the divisions and with 81 percent of profit now coming from internet and mobile," Breon Corcoran, the group's chief operating officer, told Reuters.

"You strengthen your internet business and then mobile comes along. Thirty-five percent of our online customers are now transacting on mobiles so the rate of change here is enormous," Corcoran said in a telephone interview.

Paddy Power's digital operations have long made up for weak conditions at home where the betting market has shrunk more than 30 percent.

Ireland's government is battling to get its budget deficit under control with a range of austerity measures.

Online operating profit represented more than three-quarters of the overall 56.8 million euros reported on Tuesday.

The group said it now has almost 1 million customer accounts worldwide, 80 percent of which are based outside Ireland, while it has also taken a lead in the fast-growing mobile phone market in the UK, grabbing almost 30 percent of the market.

Corcoran said Paddy Power had 15 percent more gross win -- winnings before expenses -- on its mobile business than rivals Ladbrokes and William Hill combined.

Ladbrokes has been in talks to acquire Sportingbet since June as it looks to catch up in the online arena, where its performance has lagged its rivals.

"The results further highlight Paddy Power's superior online performance relative to its competitors," Gavin Kelleher, analyst at Goodbody Stockbrokers, wrote in a note.

Shares in the group, which rose by six percent ahead of the results on Monday and are up by over a third in the past 12 months, were 1 percent higher at 35.8 euros by 0830 GMT.

CHELTENHAM BASHING

The strong online performance offset sporting results driven weakness in Irish retail after the bookie received what it called "a right bashing" at the Cheltenham horse racing festival and in Australia where football and racing results proved favourable for punters.

As well as entering the Australian and French markets in the last two years, Paddy Power has been increasing its high street presence in the UK and said it is opening shops at a faster rate than its rivals.

It beat a target set three years ago to open 150 UK shops by the end of 2011 by opening its 151st shop this month and expects to add 35 to 40 more per year in a market where Ladbrokes and William Hill operate from some 5,000 units.

The group said the second half of the year had started well.

Corcoran told Reuters that analysts' forecasts for full-year earnings per share of 1.93 euros sounded like the right kind of number, but that he thought the consensus might tick up over the course of the day.

Two Dublin-based brokerages Bloxham and NCB said they would raise their forecast for full-year EPS by 4 and 5 percent. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)