* FY EPS incease by 26 pct to 212.3 euro cents
* Wants to enter biggest market in Europe by June
* Trading satisfactory in first two months of 2012
(Adds detail, analyst comment)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, March 5 Irish bookmaker Paddy
Power Plc posted a forecast-beating rise in
earnings in 2011 thanks to its fast-growing online business,
which it plans to expand into Italy later this year.
The bookmaker made almost as much profit online last year as
it did in its entire business in 2010. A 50 percent rise in
customers in the UK - its largest online market - pushed
operating profit from website and mobile phone applications 26
percent higher year-on-year.
Betting shops in Ireland now account for less than 10
percent of Paddy Power's profit thanks also to entry into
markets such as Australia, France and Canada, and the group said
it hoped to set up in Italy under its own brand before June's
European soccer championships.
"Italy is overall the largest (betting market) in Europe
when you combine online and retail and it's actually relatively
small at this point in terms of an online market," Paddy Power
Finance Director Jack Massey told Reuters in a telephone
interview. "We feel there's good potential to flow into the
online market from retail."
As a proportion of the total gambling market, Paddy Power
said that only four percent of Italians bet online compared to
19 percent in the UK.
Massey said the setting up of the www.paddypower.it brand,
which will involve a team based in Rome supported from Dublin,
will require upfront investment of around 6 million euro and
will likely remain loss making in 2013 before moving into
profitability.
He added that Paddy Power continued to look at regulatory
progress in the United States, where the Department of Justice
last year effectively gave the green light for states to
legalise online gambling, though not on sporting contests.
With rival William Hill Plc also looking to ramp up
its international expansion after announcing plans to buy three
sports betting businesses in the United States last year, Paddy
Power remained cautious on any near-term progress.
"The (Department of Justice) decision in theory allows
states to do interstate poker and it looks like some of them are
keen to do that but there's been a lot of false dawns and it's
not fundamental to our next year or year after," Massey said.
"SHEER NUMBER OF OPPORTUNITIES"
Paddy Power's full-year adjusted earnings per share (EPS)
rose 26 percent year-on-year to 212.3 euro cents, ahead of the
15 to 20 percent range it guided in November as sports results
went against punters towards the end of the year.
That was also significantly higher than the 202 euro cents
forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters and with analysts
seeing EPS rising to 224 euro cents this year, Paddy Power said
early trading had been satisfactory, with net revenue up by 16
percent year-on-year.
Bookmakers traditionally benefit from gamblers betting en
masse during large, one-off sporting events and Massey said that
the summer Olympics could contribute up to 0.5 percent to group
turnover this year with the European soccer championships likely
to add around twice that.
Paddy Power, known for its fun and at times controversial
advertising campaigns, also uses such events to gain new
customers and said on Monday that 49 percent of its 1.1 million
online customers were now transacting through the fast-growing
mobile phone betting market.
Shares in the group, which have risen by more than 50
percent in the last year, were 0.3 percent higher at 45.1 euros
by 1055 GMT.
"While the focus this morning is likely to be on the
numbers, it is the sheer number of material growth opportunities
still open to the group that really stands out in this
announcement," said Davy Stockbrokers' analyst David Jennings.
($1 = 0.7573 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and
Jodie Ginsberg)