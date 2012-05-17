* Online revenue up 31 pct, retail rises by 26 pct

* Sports results favourable, tougher comparatives in H2

* Sees move into Italian market as 10, 15, 20 year play (Recasts with CEO comments, adds detail)

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, May 17 - Irish bookmaker Paddy Power brushed aside any concerns that the deepening euro zone crisis could hurt its entry into the Italian online market, saying it was taking a term long view it was confident would pay off.

The company said on Thursday that revenue for the year to date rose by 28 percent and that it had began to speed up investments towards further expansion throughout the business following its Italian launch earlier this week.

Chief Executive Patrick Kennedy said the company was looking far beyond the current strife that has seen Rome's {ITALY's} economy slide deeper into recession, the country's main banks suffer ratings downgrades and sovereign bond yields rise.

"One of the things that has been ingrained into Paddy Power is that you think long term," Kennedy told reporters on the sidelines of the company's annual meeting.

"When we look at Italy or the other geographies that we are moving into or examining, we're thinking about it over the next 10, 15, 20 years and on that basis all of our markets look good."

While his counterpart at rival bookie William Hill Ralph Topping was made to sweat last week by a shareholder revolt over his pay packet, Kennedy had no such problems on Thursday with shareholders who have watched the company's stock more than double to 48.20 euros in the space of two years.

Shareholders, who in keeping with Paddy Power's cheeky advertising style were asked to wear 3D glasses during the meeting to fully appreciate the presentation, thanked the board for their dividend of 100 cents per share having seen such payments cut at a number of other Irish companies.

Paddy Power has been more adept than larger rivals at reacting to the move by punters online, particularly through mobile phone and tablet applications, with some such as Ladbrokes spending heavily to catch up.

EYING U.S PARTNERSHIPS

Paddy Power, which last year made more than three quarters of its profit online, saw revenue increase by 31 percent in that division thanks to strong growth in active customers while sales in its betting shops grew by 26 percent.

Seven analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate on average that full-year revenue will rise by 18 percent to 590 million euros this year, which in itself would represent a more than doubling of the company's top line since 2009.

The company said sports results had been favourable to the group so far this year, but that it faced tougher comparatives in the second half of the year.

Kennedy would not give a profit forecast said he was comfortable with analysts predictions.

The company has entered betting markets in Australia, France and Canada, acquired a games developer in Bulgaria and it has a team in San Francisco keeping a close eye on whether some forms of online gambling are legalised in the United States.

Kennedy said that team was in talks with potential partners and that any deals would depend on how quickly draft legislation in California and New Jersey, the first states likely to legalise gambling, is completed. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter and Jon Loades-Carter)