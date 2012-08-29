* Profit before tax up 21 pct at 68.7 mln euros

* Captures 4 pct share of online Italian market since launch

* Will continue to invest at increased rate for expansion

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Aug 29 Irish bookmaker Paddy Power reported a 29 percent increase in first half revenue compared to the same period last year after promoting its brand heavily during the Euro 2012 soccer tournament and seeing further growth online.

Gamblers flock to the bookmakers for big soccer events and like British rivals William Hill and Betfair Paddy Power said it got a boost from Euro 2012, taking 78 million euros in bets during the three weeks of matches.

Together with accelerated growth online and a strong performance in Australia, it helped push overall revenue to 311.2 million euros, up from 242 million euros a year ago and more than the 285 million taken during the whole of 2009.

"We strongly promoted our brand, products and 'money-back specials' during Euro 2012. This contributed to a 50 percent increase in online customer acquisition for the half year," Chief Executive Patrick Kennedy said in a statement.

"With our online and Retail divisions both continuing to deliver substantial growth and our expansion plans progressing, we are confident in the group's prospects for the rest of the year and beyond."

The bookmaker, which last year made more than three quarters of its profit online, saw its profit before tax rise 21 percent to 68.7 million euros, tempered slightly by the 6.3 million spent on four new online ventures, including a launch into the Italian online market.

Paddy Power, which has also entered betting markets in Australia, France and Canada in recent years, said it had achieved a 4 percent share of the online Italian sports betting market since May and would continue to invest at an increased rate for expansion.

The Dublin-based group has been more adept than larger rivals at reacting to the move by punters online, particularly through mobile phone and tablet computer applications, and British rival Ladbrokes vowed earlier this month to fix its ailing digital operations.