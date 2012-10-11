DUBLIN Oct 11 Irish bookmaker Paddy Power is hiring 800 more staff at its Dublin headquarters over the next few years to support its international online expansion, the company said on Thursday in a boost to the struggling local jobs market.

Ireland's largest bookmaker, which saw its revenue grow by 29 percent in the first half of this year, said it had filled close to a quarter of the positions since April and that its Irish operations would employ almost 2,800 by the end of 2015.

The new jobs, in areas such as quantitative research, risk management and e-commerce, will make the company one of Ireland's largest technology employers at a time when unemployment is at a crisis-high of just under 15 percent.

"Paddy Power's announcement shows how Irish companies can embrace change and respond to new opportunities. I commend the Company on its commitment to Ireland and in particular its commitment to retaining and developing Irish graduates," Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said in a statement.

Paddy Power, which has increased its presence in Britain as well as Australia, Canada and France in recent years, entered the Italian market this year and has staff in the U.S. preparing for the opening of the online market there.

The announcement comes just days after Irish food company Kerry Group, another of the Irish stock exchange's largest companies, said it would hire 900 workers for a new food technology centre to be built in Ireland.