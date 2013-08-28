DUBLIN Aug 28 Paddy Power PLC : * H1 net revenue up 22 percent in fx terms, includling 29 percent online with

revenue growth in every division * H1 profit before tax up 12 percent to 77 million euros, and diluted EPS up 13

percent to 137.1 cent * H2 started very well with sportsbook stakes up 25 percent y/y in online, 4

percent in retail * Set to achieve low to mid double digit FY op profit growth despite very poor

recent sports results