DUBLIN Aug 29 Paddy Power PLC : * Says H1 profit before tax up 21 percent y/y to 68.7 million euros despite

some adverse sports results * H1 revenue rises 29 percent on constant fx to 311.2 million EUR, diluted EPS

up 25 percent to 121.5 euro cents * Increases interim dividend by 30 percent to 39 euro cents per share * Second half of the year has started well, group continues to invest at an

increased rate for expansion