LA PAZ Oct 9 Argentina-based energy firm Pan
American Energy has requested $1.49 billion from
Bolivia as compensation for the 2009 nationalization of its
subsidiary in the Andean nation, according to a statement late
Tuesday from Bolivia's state attorney general's office.
Pan American Energy filed its request at The World Bank
International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes in
late September, the statement said.
Bolivia's government seized control of natural gas producer
Chaco from Pan American in January 2009 after talks over a share
transfer broke down.
Chaco is currently a unit of Bolivian state-owned firm YPFB.
Before it was expropriated, YPFB held 49 percent of the firm.
Bolivia has not stated what it is willing to pay Pan
American in the dispute, though the attorney general's office
called the $1.49 billion amount "exaggerated."
Pan American Energy is controlled by BP Plc, while
Argentina's Bridas Holdings, which counts state-run Chinese oil
firm oil firm CNOOC as an investor, holds a minority
stake.