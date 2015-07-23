July 23 Private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg &
Co LLC is exploring a sale or initial public offering of
government services provider PAE, which could value it at up to
$1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with
the matter.
Buyout firms, as well defense contractors such as Lockheed
Martin Corp, are looking to sell their low-margin
government services businesses because company valuations are
recovering as government spending, which took a nosedive
following the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, begins to
stabilize.
PAE is receiving financial advice from Houlihan Lokey on its
potential sale, while Morgan Stanley is advising it on a
potential initial public offering, the people said this week.
The sources asked not to be named because they were not
authorized to speak about the talks. Representatives for PAE and
Houlihan Lokey declined to comment. Representatives for Lindsay
Goldberg and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Arlington, Virginia-based PAE provides the U.S government
and other countries with support in aviation, logistics and
training, around the world. Its clients include the U.S.
Department of State mission in Iraq in its Baghdad Embassy
Compound and the U.S. Consulate General in Basrah.
Lockheed Martin sold PAE to New York-based Lindsay Goldberg
in 2011 for around $350 million, Reuters reported at the time.
On Monday, Lockheed announced it would seek to exit some of the
services businesses it had retained.
Founded in 1955, PAE has attempted in recent years to move
into more sophisticated segments of government services through
acquisitions. In January, PAE acquired a unit of US
Investigations Services LLC which offers litigation support and
biometric capture as well as construction surveillance and
security consulting.
PAE says it currently employs 15,000 people in over 60
countries.
