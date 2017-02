HONG KONG Feb 28 Private equity fund PAG Asia Capital has invested $250 million in unlisted Bicon Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd, a unit of the Chinese pharmaceuticals company said on Tuesday.

Weijian Shan, ex-TPG Capital dealmaker, and founder and chief executive of PAG, has been appointed chairman of the eight-member board of Bicon Pharmaceutical, which includes representatives from China Everbright Holdings and Sequoia Capital. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred)