HONG KONG Nov 15 Private equity firm PAG's real
estate arm, Japan-based Secured Capital, said on Friday it has
raised about $1.5 billion for Asia investments, which it plans
to primarily deploy in distressed real estate and debt
opportunities in Japan.
The fund could also invest across the region and has already
completed 11 deals in Japan, Australia and South Korea for a
total value of $1.8 billion, since it began raising the fund in
late 2011.
Founded in 1997, Secured Capital has more than $9 billion of
real estate assets under management. In March 2011, Secured
Capital merged with alternative investment firm PAG, which is
led by former TPG Capital dealmaker Weijian Shan.