HONG KONG Nov 15 Private equity firm PAG's real estate arm, Japan-based Secured Capital, said on Friday it has raised about $1.5 billion for Asia investments, which it plans to primarily deploy in distressed real estate and debt opportunities in Japan.

The fund could also invest across the region and has already completed 11 deals in Japan, Australia and South Korea for a total value of $1.8 billion, since it began raising the fund in late 2011.

Founded in 1997, Secured Capital has more than $9 billion of real estate assets under management. In March 2011, Secured Capital merged with alternative investment firm PAG, which is led by former TPG Capital dealmaker Weijian Shan.