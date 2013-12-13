HONG KONG Dec 13 Asian private equity firm PAG said on Friday it has invested $250 million into theme park operator Universal Studios Japan, joining other investors including Goldman Sachs, MBK Partners and Owl Creek.

Glenn Gumpel, chairman of Universal Studios Japan, said the company will pursue its current plans that include the development of a new "Harry Potter" attraction as well as expansion into other parts of Asia. PAG did not close the equity stake that it will receive in the company.

PAG is operated by former TPG Capital Management LP dealmaker Weijian Shan.