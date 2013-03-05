LONDON, March 5 British recruitment firm Pagegroup forecast another challenging year on Tuesday after recession-weary employers in its core European market cut back on permanent staff, knocking 2012 profits down by 24 percent.

Gross profit from permanent placements, an area dependent on business confidence which has been the company's traditional focus, dropped by 7 percent, while gross profit from temporary placements rose 2 percent.

"Although we anticipate another challenging year in 2013, we expect to see improvement in some markets as the year progresses," said Chief Executive Steve Ingham, helping the group's shares rise by 1.2 percent at the market open.

The less flexible European job market, where employers generally prefer to make permanent appointments, worsened in 2012 due to the ongoing economic uncertainty.

The companies EMEA region of Europe, Middle East and Africa, which makes up 41 percent of group gross profit, posted gross profit down by 8.8 percent.

Gross profit in the Asia Pacific region, which contributed 22 percent of the group, was up 11.1 percent, with all countries in the region showing growth, while the Americas, which contributed 14 percent of the group, posted profits down 10.7 percent due to the slowing Brazilian economy.

Annual underlying operating profit of 65.1 million pounds ($99.47 million) came in line with analysts' expectations and a fourth quarter trading statement released in January.

Pagegroup changed its name from Michael Page in October.