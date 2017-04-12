April 12 British recruiter PageGroup
reported a record first-quarter gross profit and said it saw
growth in its markets outside the UK, where client and candidate
confidence levels are constrained by uncertainty after Britain's
vote to leave the EU.
The company said gross profit grew 9.1 percent at constant
currency to a record 170.3 million pounds ($212.7 million) in
the three months ended March 31. Results were also supported by
the timing of Easter, which falls in the second quarter this
year.
PageGroup, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent
positions, reported a marginal fall in year-on-year UK gross
profit to 36.4 million pounds, but the result still marked the
region's best performance in a year.
"There remain a number of uncertainties as we continue
through 2017, including the impact of Brexit in the UK,
elections in Europe and Brazil's ongoing macro-economic
challenges," Chief Executive Steve Ingham said in a statement.
"Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on driving
profitable growth, while being able to respond quickly to any
changes in market conditions," he added.
($1 = 0.8007 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru, editing by Louise
Heavens)