a day ago
Recruiter PageGroup bullish on 2017 as overseas growth continues
#Breaking City News
July 11, 2017 / 6:32 AM / a day ago

Recruiter PageGroup bullish on 2017 as overseas growth continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - British recruitment firm PageGroup said full-year profit is set to rise 13 percent as growth in international markets over the second quarter offsets a weaker UK market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said gross profit grew 7.7 percent at constant currency rates to a record 182 million pounds ($234.27 million) in the three months June 30.

Analysts on an average had expected second-quarter constant currency growth of 6.4 percent and gross profit of 178.8 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

PageGroup said that an improvement in performance since the start of the year should lead to a full-year operating profit of 111.5 million pounds, meeting analysts' expectation. ($1 = 0.7769 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

