July 12 British recruiter PageGroup Plc
saw a slowdown in the run-up to the country's June 23 referendum
on leaving the European Union its quarterly results showed on
Tuesday.
The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent
positions, said its second-quarter UK gross profit in constant
currency fell by 2.3 percent to 38.3 million pounds ($50
million) in the three months June 30.
It said its temporary placement businesses showing greater
resilience than permanent.
"It is too early to say how the result of the EU referendum
will impact our results going forward, but the environment
leading up to the vote caused a slightly weaker result in June,"
Chief Executive Steve Ingham said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7652 pounds)
