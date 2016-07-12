July 12 British recruiter PageGroup Plc saw a slowdown in the run-up to the country's June 23 referendum on leaving the European Union its quarterly results showed on Tuesday.

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said its second-quarter UK gross profit in constant currency fell by 2.3 percent to 38.3 million pounds ($50 million) in the three months June 30.

It said its temporary placement businesses showing greater resilience than permanent.

"It is too early to say how the result of the EU referendum will impact our results going forward, but the environment leading up to the vote caused a slightly weaker result in June," Chief Executive Steve Ingham said in a statement.

