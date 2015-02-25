PARIS Feb 25 PAI Partners, a Paris-based private equity firm, is selling a 9 percent stake in French IT services firm Atos via a share placement, traders said on Wednesday.

The placement, carried out by BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley as bookrunners, was done at 63.25 euros a share, according to traders, representing a 4.2 percent discount from Atos' closing price of 66 euros on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Writing by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)