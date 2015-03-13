Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, March 13 - PAI Partners closes PAI Europe VI at 3.3 billion euros, in excess of 3 billion euros hard cap. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SANTIAGO, March 31 Spanish renewable energy firm Cox Energy is in advanced talks to bring in a partner for its South American operations, the company told Reuters on Friday.