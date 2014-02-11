Feb 11 An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration voted on Tuesday that there is not enough
evidence to show conclusively that the painkiller naproxen
carries a lower cardiac risk than other popular products.
The panel voted 16-9 that a retrospective review of clinical
data does not prove that naproxen, a drug contained in the
prescription product Naprosyn and over-the-counter Aleve,
carries less cardiovascular risk than rival products such as
ibuprofen.
Naprosyn is made by Roche Holding, and Aleve is a
product of Bayer AG.