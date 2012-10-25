By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 25 Sherwin-Williams Co
and a unit of PPG Industries that sells Pittsburgh
Paints have agreed to stop advertising some of their paints as
having "zero" harmful chemicals, the Federal Trade Commission
said on Thursday.
The FTC, which frequently challenges companies for deceptive
advertising, said that Sherwin-Williams Dutch Boy Refresh and
PPG's Pure Performance paints both contained "more than trace
levels" of volatile organic compounds, which are potentially
harmful.
The FTC said that the untinted paint may have met the
standard of "zero" harmful VOCs but once the paint was tinted
the level of toxins was often much higher.
"In reality, the vast majority of Dutch Boy-formulated
colors of paint are not zero VOC after tinting," the FTC said in
a complaint filed alongside the settlement.
The situation was similar for paints made by PPG Industries,
whose subsidiary PPG Architectural Finishes Inc makes paint
under the names Pittsburgh Paints, Pure Performance Paints and
others.
The FTC has been focusing recently on mortgage-related scams
and deceptive environmental claims, which are essentially
assertions that a certain product is better for people or the
environment than it actually is.
Neither Sherwin-Williams nor PPG Industries immediately
responded to requests for comment.