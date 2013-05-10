BRIEF-Caterpillar says the IRS has challenged co's taxes for years 2007 – 2012
NEW YORK May 10 Pain Therapeutics Inc : * Shares down 43 percent, DURECT Corp down 36.5 percent in premarket
trading
* Co and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped in afternoon trade on Friday, with shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) falling sharply after CBC News reported that employees of the bank were being pressured to meet high sales revenue goals, traders said.