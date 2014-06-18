BRIEF-Pulmatrix receives European patent for inhaled drug delivery technology
* Pulmatrix receives European patent for its inhaled drug delivery technology
June 18 Paion AG : * Says to issue 18.5 million shares at EUR 2.50 per share in capital increase
with subscription rights * Decides on increase of registered share capital from EUR 30.8 million by up
to EUR 18.5 million to up to EUR 49.3 million * Says subscription ratio 5:3 * Says subscription period from 20 June to 4 July 2014 * Says subscription trading period from 20 June to 2 July 2014 * All new shares that are not subscribed for shall be placed with institutional
investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering * Says net proceeds from offering shall be used primarily for further
development of remimazolam in the US and the EU
* Axsome Therapeutics announces pricing of its public offering of common stock
* Redhill Biopharma announces first patient dosed in the open-label extension study to the phase iii study with rhb-104 for crohn’s disease