BRIEF-Anthem continues to expect FY 2017 adjusted net income to be greater than $11.50 per share
* Intend to reaffirm company's net income guidance for full year 2017 to be greater than $11.11 per share
Oct 10 Paion AG
* Says expects ONO's remimazolm decision on filing in Japan in November 2014
* Says due to necessary preparations for filing and ongoing discussions around PK issues filing will not be initiated in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intend to reaffirm company's net income guidance for full year 2017 to be greater than $11.11 per share
* Revance therapeutics inc- on march 14, 2017 co entered into services agreement with ajinomoto althea, inc.- sec filing
March 15 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.: