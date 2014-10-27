BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling extends revolving credit from Seadrill
* Says it has extended $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to April 31, 2017
Oct 27 Paion AG :
* Says will increase its presence in North American market with formation of U.S.-subsidiary Paion Inc.
* Says founds USA based subsidiary and engages an experienced U.S. industry expert as CEO
* Says Paion Inc. to prepare market presence of Remimazolam in USA
* Says Greg Papaz will lead Paion Inc. as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To partner with uber to offer guests greater choice by facilitating travel to/from airport once they have booked ticket on Jet app Source text - (With a clear focus to continuously enhance guest experience, Jet Airways - India's full-service, premier international airline, announced a strategic association with ride-hailing major Uber. With this first-of-its kind initiative in the Indian aviation space, the airline will partner with Uber to offer its guests greater choice by facilitating thei
* Manufacturers desperate for cheaper gas (Recasts with result of meeting, fresh quotes)