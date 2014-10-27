Oct 27 Paion AG :

* Says will increase its presence in North American market with formation of U.S.-subsidiary Paion Inc.

* Says founds USA based subsidiary and engages an experienced U.S. industry expert as CEO

* Says Paion Inc. to prepare market presence of Remimazolam in USA

* Says Greg Papaz will lead Paion Inc. as CEO