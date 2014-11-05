Nov 5 PAION AG :
* Reports consolidated financial results for the for the
first nine months of 2014
* Says in first nine months 2014, revenues amounted to 1.9
million euros and were 0.4 million euros higher than in
corresponding prior-year period
* Says net loss of 6.3 million euros was incurred in first
nine months of 2014, exceeding net loss of 3.5 million euros in
prior-year period
* Says in 2014, revenues will presumably amount to 3.5
million euros
* Says high single-digit to low double-digit million loss is
expected for 2014
* Says as of Sept. 30 had cash and cash equivalents of 62.9
million euros, sufficient funds to conduct planned phase III
programmes with Remimazolam
* Says major goals for rest of 2014 are completion of
preparation of phase III programmes with Remimazolam in U.S. and
continuation of preparations in Europe
* Says research and development expenses rose from 3.2
million euros in prior-year period to 6.9 million euros in first
nine months of 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: