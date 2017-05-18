BRIEF-TPG to make $450 mln minority investment in Vice Media
* Says global alternative asset firm TPG will make minority investment of $450 million into company
PARIS May 18 Private equity fund PAI Partners has put its majority stake in Belgian specialist lighting company ADB Safegate up for sale and mandated Credit Suisse and Rothschild to find a buyer, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
ADB Safegate, which makes lighting systems for airport runways and was previously known as ADB Airfield Solutions, is valued at around 700 million euros ($778 million), the sources told Reuters.
Credit Suisse declined to comment, while PAI Partners and Rothschild had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 13 percent.
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. Senate Democrats said they plan to slow Senate business to a crawl starting Monday evening to protest behind-the-scenes Republican work on repealing former President Barack Obama's healthcare law, known as Obamacare.