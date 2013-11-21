PARIS Nov 21 French private equity firm PAI Partners confirmed on Thursday it has sold a 9 percent stake in IT services firm Atos for 545 million euros ($732 million).

PAI said the 8.9 million shares were sold at 61.25 euros apiece, at the bottom of a range of 61.25-61.50 euros, and representing a 4.8 percent discount from Atos's closing price of 64.33 euros on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley acted as bookrunner on the placement, according to traders.

PAI said it will retain a stake of more than 10 percent in Atos following the placement.

Atos shares were down 4.2 percent, at 61.63 euros, on Thursday morning. Despite the day's drop, the stock is still up 17 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson, Ediing by Dominique Vidalon)