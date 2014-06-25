UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
June 25 Pai Partners:
* PAI partners to acquire VPS Holdings Limited
* Transaction is expected to close in July 2014
* Terms of deal are not disclosed
* Seller was advised by Robert W. Baird Limited and Linklaters LLP. Pai was advised by DC Advisory and Travers Smith LLP
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts