UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
June 10 PAI Partners:
* Enters into exclusive discussions to acquire DomusVi
* PAI would hold a majority stake alongside Yves Journel, who would re-invest in the new capital structure through the intermediary of DV Holding, and the management team
* Completion of the transaction is subject to consultation with DomusVi's Works council and satisfactory clearance from relevant competition and regulatory authorities
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts