* Return of confidence in euro area, U.S. will help

* Window of opportunity for sellers seen in Q2 2013

* Tax hikes will have limited private-equity impact

By Lionel Laurent

CANNES, Dec 9 A return to growth for the eurozone economy in mid-2013 and a likely waning of pessimism over the U.S fiscal cliff will bring a rebound in corporate deal-making, the head of French private-equity firm PAI Partners told Reuters.

Although PAI has recently struck several deals in the 500 million euros ($646.40 million) price bracket, Lionel Zinsou said in an interview on Sunday that the broader mergers and acquisitions market would recover only after a widespread return of confidence next year.

"The turning point for the European economy will be mid-2013...Bankers are making preparations for the end of the eurozone recession but the deals aren't there yet," Zinsou, a former Rothschild banker who has led PAI since 2009, said on the sidelines of a conference in Cannes.

Global M&A volumes have slumped so far this year, with big-ticket deals especially thin on the ground due to concerns about the eurozone debt crisis and a lack of agreement over the pending U.S. "fiscal cliff" - steep tax hikes and spending cuts set to kick in early next year.

Pointing to the current market pessimism as a good time to buy assets on the cheap, Zinsou added: "Once the worries over the U.S. fiscal cliff and other markets start to fade there will be a window of opportunity for sellers, I think, in the second quarter of 2013."

BUYER'S MARKET

PAI has recently bought two companies - Italian eyewear maker Marcolin and industrial supplies group IPH - for around 500 million euros apiece and is also interested in non-cyclical sectors such as healthcare, according to Zinsou.

"With IPH, the market is very fragmented, we think we can use it to make further acquisitions," he said.

Although Zinsou declined to comment on progress made in launching a new 3 billion-euro fund that was first flagged in January, he said that investor appetite in private equity was positive given current low interest rates.

"For sovereign wealth funds and insurers, private equity is the kind of asset class that is going to get more allocation of funds...It's an asset class that offers average returns of around 8 percent per year," he said.

Asked whether tax hikes, curbs on bank trading and public ire over job cuts under President Francois Hollande would hurt French private-equity investment, Zinsou said that the overall tax impact on carried interest - a type of performance fee - was far more limited than expected and French groups would stay put.

"Maybe the Anglo-American funds that expanded into France will pull back," he said. ($1 = 0.7735 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Alison Birrane)