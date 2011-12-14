(Refiles to fix formatting)

* Refinery run rate rises to 86.4 pct after CDU restart

* Gasoline stocks rise 0.6 pct, kerosene stocks up 0.8 pct

TOKYO, Dec 14 Japan's commercial crude inventories rose 3 percent last week, while gasoline and kerosene stocks also gained at the start of the peak winter season as crude throughput rose to a nine-month high.

Crude stocks in the world's third-biggest oil consumer increased by 455,000 kilolitres (2.9 million barrels) from the week before to 15.5 million kl in the week to Dec. 10, the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said.

The refinery run rate rose by 3.7 percentage points to 86.4 percent, the highest since 87.5 percent in the week ended March 5, after TonenGeneral Sekiyu restarted the 156,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sakai refinery.

Gasoline sales last week turned higher, up 1.1 percent from the previous year's level, Reuters calculations showed. (For details, see table below.)

Stocks of kerosene for heating rose 0.8 percent and stood 31 percent above a year ago, as refiners projected surging demand for heating fuel with the nation facing possible power shortages due to a slump in nuclear energy output following the massive March quake.

Following are tables of additional PAJ data and weekly domestic oil demand, as calculated by Reuters. JAPAN OIL STOCKS, CRUDE RUNS FOR WEEK TO DEC 10

10-Dec Week chg Year chng

mln kl mln bbls mln bbls mln bbls Crude 15.49 97.42 +2.86 +3.02 Gasoline 2.10 13.19 +0.08 -0.50 Kerosene 3.55 22.31 +0.17 +5.31 Naphtha 1.65 10.37 -0.38 -0.46 Crude runs (mln bpd) 3.57 +0.15 -0.35 Refinery util (pct) 86.4 +3.7 -0.5

Fuel mln bpd week/week year/year Total oil sales 3.25 7.2 -4.8 Gasoline 0.95 0.2 1.1 Naphtha 0.40 79.8 -33.7 Jet fuel 0.11 252.7 233.7 Kerosene 0.39 -0.2 -31.4 Gas oil 0.62 7.9 15.4 A-fuel oil 0.29 -3.2 -13.4 C-fuel oil 0.48 -13.8 25.3 * Oil sales and percentage change figures based on Reuters calculations, taking into account the change in inventories, production, imports and exports. Figures are in million barrels per day. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)