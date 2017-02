BANGKOK Dec 21 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl :

* Plans to make a tender offer to buy all shares in Pakfood Pcl after an agreement reached with major shareholders, it said in a statement to the stock exchange

* The transaction is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2012

* Pakfood, valued at $47 million, produces and distributes food products and ready-to-eat meals. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)