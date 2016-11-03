ISLAMABAD Nov 3 Two trains collided in the Pakistani port city of Karachi on Thursday, killing at least 11 people, a hospital official said, while initial reports in the media put the death toll at nine.

"Eleven brought dead and 40 injured brought to hospital," Dr. Seemin Jamali, Head of Emergency Department at the Jinnah Hospital in Karachi told Reuters by phone.

All train traffic between Karachi and the rest of the country was suspended after the collision near the city's Landi Railway Station, the English-language Dawn newspaper and other media reported.

