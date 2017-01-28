(Adds confirmation from family)
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
ISLAMABAD Jan 28 Pakistani poet and activist
Salman Haider who went missing from the capital Islamabad
earlier this month, just days after four other human rights
campaigners disappeared, has been found, his family said on
Saturday.
The five missing liberal activists, some of whom have posted
blogs criticising the political influence of the military and
speaking up for the rights of religious minorities, had each
gone missing separately since Jan. 4.
"Salman is fine, he is safe and we are happy he is back with
us," Haider's brother Zeeshan Haider told Reuters, declining to
elaborate on where he was.
Zeeshan said he had not met his brother yet but had spoken
to him on the phone while several other family members had
personally met him.
"Salman has a bad skin condition so I have been really
worried about that but when I spoke to him he assured me that he
was in good health," Zeeshan said. "And whoever in the family
has met him says that he looks healthy and happy."
Police sources earlier told Geo News channel that Haider,
who disappeared on Jan. 6, was found late on Friday night but
did not give further details on how he was found.
There was no word on the whereabouts of the four other
missing activists.
Neither the family nor authorities quoted in local media
gave details of where Haider had been and what had happened to
him.
It is also not known how the five activists went missing,
but some rights groups and newspapers have asked whether state
or military agencies were in any way involved.
The Interior Ministry has repeatedly said it was doing all
it could to recover the missing men. The military and other
state agencies have declined to officially comment.
Shortly after the activists' disappearances, blasphemy
allegations against them appeared on social media and in a
complaint to police.
Friends, family and supporters of all five men deny they
have blasphemed, and have denounced the campaign to press that
charge, which could endanger their lives were they to reappear.
In Pakistan, conviction under the blasphemy laws can carry a
mandatory death sentence.
Haider has written columns for a popular English-language
newspaper and taught at the Fatima Jinnah Women's University in
the city of Rawalpindi, some 15km from capital Islamabad.
Last year, Haider wrote a poem about human rights abuses in
Pakistan's restive Baluchistan province, including a line about
his friends' friends disappearing. He queried whether his
friends, or even he himself, will be next to suffer such a fate.
Two of the missing activists, Waqas Goraya and Aasim Saeed,
live in the Netherlands and Singapore. Their relatives said they
were taken on Jan. 4 while visiting Pakistan. The fourth
activist, Ahmed Raza Naseer, suffers from polio.
A fifth Pakistani social activist, Samar Abbas, went missing
from the capital Islamabad on Jan. 11.
(Additional reporting by Saad Sayeed; Writing by Mehreen
Zahra-Malik; Editing by Tom Hogue)