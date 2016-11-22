DUBAI Nov 22 Pakistan International Airlines is
looking at Boeing's 777X and Airbus's A330 and and A350 models
as it evaluates options for new aircraft orders, an airline
executive told reporters on Tuesday.
As part of its evaluation of potential aircraft orders, the
airline was not considering Airbus's A380 or Boeing's 787
aircraft, the latter of which has "some technical issues," said
Raheel Ahmed, executive director of human resources and works at
the airline.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Tom Arnold;
Editing by MarkPotter)