By Syed Raza Hassan
| KARACHI, Pakistan, June 6
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 6 Pakistan International
Airlines (PIA) is in talks to bring back Pakistani passengers of
Qatar Airlines stranded in Doha after Saudi Arabia and four
other Arab countries cut off ties with Qatar, an official said
on Tuesday.
The Pakistani passengers were supposed to fly to Saudi
Arabia via Doha to perform Umrah, a religious ritual, at Mecca.
“There are two options for PIA. Either take them from Doha
to Jeddah, and for that we will be needing Saudi government
permission. Or the second is to bring them back to Pakistan and
take them to Saudi Arabia,” Mashhood Tajwar, spokesman for the
national carrier, told Reuters.
Saudi Arabia is leading a clampdown on Qatar, accusing the
tiny emirate of supporting pro-Iranian Islamist militants.
Air travel across the Gulf and beyond faces major disruption
following Monday’s move by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain to sever ties with Qatar.
Tajwar said the number of stranded Pakistani passengers was
not clear because they were customers of Qatar Airways, but PIA
was in contact with the Pakistani embassy in Doha to get
details.
Saudi Arabia on Monday banned Qatari airlines from its
airspace, while Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways and
Dubai's Emirates Airline said they would suspend all flights to
and from Doha from Tuesday until further notice.
Qatar is home to global airline Qatar Airways and many
airports in the Gulf region are major hubs for international
connecting flights. Qatar's main Hamad International Airport,
for example, served about 9.8 million passengers from January to
March, according to its website.
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Robert Birsel)