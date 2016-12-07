VIENNA Dec 7 The two Austrians and a Chinese
man who died in a plane crash in Pakistan worked for Austrian
engineering group Andritz on a hydropower project in
the north of the country, a spokesman for the company said on
Wednesday.
None of the 47 passengers on the Pakistan International
Airlines flight heading for Islamabad survived the plane's crash
into a mountain in northern Pakistan.
Andritz, an Austrian blue chip company with around 25,500
employees worldwide, builds machinery and provides services for
hydro-power plants and the steel and paper industry.
The spokesman added that the Chinese man had worked for
Andritz's Chinese unit.
"Our compassion is with the families, whom we will give any
support," he said.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)