ISLAMABAD Dec 7 There are unlikely to be any survivors from a Pakistan International Airlines plane that crashed in a mountainous northern region with 47 people on board on Wednesday, a government official on the scene said.

"All of the bodies are burned beyond recognition. The debris is scattered," Taj Muhammad Khan, a government official based in the Havelian region, told Reuters.

Khan, who was at the site of the crash, added that witnesses told him "the aircraft has crashed in a mountainous area, and before it hit the ground it was on fire". (Reporting by Jibran Ahmad; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Kay Johnson, Robert Birsel)