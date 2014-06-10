June 10 Pakistan rescue workers recovered the bodies of seven people trapped inside a cargo building at Karachi airport on Tuesday, two days after a group of Taliban militants stormed the country's busiest airport.

"The bodies are badly charred beyond identification," said a morgue official who asked not to be named. This brings the total death toll from the attack to at least 34 people.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan Writing by Maria Golovnina)