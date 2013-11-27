(Adds quote, background, details)
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
ISLAMABAD Nov 27 Pakistan on Wednesday named a
career infantry officer credited with re-writing the infantry
manual as its new all-powerful army chief, a key position as the
country fights a Taliban insurgency and increasing Islamist
violence.
In a message on Twitter, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (no
relation) confirmed the appointment of Lieutenant-General Raheel
Sharif at a time when tension continues with arch rival India
over disputed Kashmir and as the United States seeks Pakistan's
help in bringing peace to neighbour Afghanistan.
Sharif is seen as a moderate who views the militant threat
inside Pakistan as just as important as the strategic tussle
with India.
"Sharif has played a big role in convincing the army that
the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and assorted militants
inside Pakistan are as big a threat (as India)," a retired
senior army officer who Sharif has served under told Reuters.
The TTP is a group of Islamist militants in the country's
lawless tribal areas next to Afghanistan.
Sharif's appointment came as somewhat of a surprise as three
other men had been seen as leading candidates.
