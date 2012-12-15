BRIEF-Daxor Corp says Michael Feldschuh appointed Chairman
* In a unanimous vote Michael Feldschuh was appointed Chairman on Feb 14 - SEC filing
PESHAWAR Dec 15 At least four people were killed when militants attacked the airport in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Saturday and traded gunfire with soldiers, military and health officials said.
Pakistan's army rushed reinforcements to the scene of the attack, one of the most audacious raids by Pakistani militants since an attack on a military air base in August.
* Zincore regains full ownership of Dolores Porphyry Copper project and exchanges convertible loan for project royalty
* Comtech telecommunications corp. awarded $2.0 million HPA contract