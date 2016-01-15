ISLAMABAD/KARACHI Jan 15 Sales of new cars in Pakistan hit their highest level since at least 2007 in the second half of last year as consumer confidence rebounded, thanks to a drop in militant violence and lower inflation.

Pakistan's economy, the world's 44th largest, has suffered under years of violence waged by various militant groups, large budget deficits and a chronic shortage of energy to fuel industry.

Last fiscal year the economy grew 4.2 percent, slightly better than in 2014, but falling inflation and a drop in interest rates has put more money into consumers' pockets. Militant attacks also fell sharply last year, encouraging wealthier urban Pakistanis to spend more.

Total cars sold in Pakistan, where levels of car ownership remain low, in the six months to Dec. 31 jumped 53 percent from a year earlier, data released this week by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association showed.

Japananese manufacturers Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Co Ltd, which dominate the Pakistani car market, sold a combined 89,824 passenger cars versus 58,727 in the second half of 2014, said PAMA, which calculates car sales for six-month periods ending in June and Dec.

That level of sales is the highest for a July-Dec. period since at least 2007, according to the data.

"The purchasing power of the middle (class) has increased as oil prices have plunged and interest rates have gone down and overall inflation is very much under control," said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt. Ltd.

Mumshad Ali, an automotive industry expert, said lower car financing costs and reduced crime in the violent metropolis of Karachi, Pakistan's largest and wealthiest city, had also helped.

"The economy is doing better and people are buying cars. People in Karachi didn't change their cars very often. That has changed," he said.

Sales of trucks also rose last year after the government launched an incentive scheme to boost demand, but tractor sales fell 40 percent as lower commodity prices squeezed incomes in rural areas, where most Pakistanis live.

Ali said that while passenger vehicle sales were rising, tractor and motorcycle purchases in rural areas could fall further and offset rising demand for cars in cities.

Pakistan's central bank said last month that the economy remains structurally weak. Sluggish private investment, low levels of tax collection and a struggling export sector have kept growth below the 6 percent-plus needed to absorb new entrants into the work force from an expanding population of 190 million. (Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sunil Nair)