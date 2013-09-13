ISLAMABAD, Sept 13 Pakistan's central bank raised its key discount rate to 9.5 percent from 9.0 percent on Friday, bank governor Yaseen Anwar said, in line with requirements set by the International Monetary Fund.

Analysts had widely expected the State Bank of Pakistan to raise its monetary policy rate - a rate at which banks borrow from it through its discount window - at some point this year in order to tighten Pakistan's monetary supply. (Reporting By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Robert Birsel)