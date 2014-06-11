BRIEF-SRE Group expects turnaround in FY results
* Financial results of group for year ended 31 December 2016 is expected to record a turnaround for corresponding period in year 2015
HONG KONG, June 11 Pakistan set the floor price for its sale of shares in United Bank at 155 rupees, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Wednesday, as the cash-strapped government seeks to raise funds by selling assets.
That minimum price represents a 9 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price of 170 rupees. The deal could raise up to $423 million for the government.
The deal's pricing indicates that the privatisation of United Bank is going ahead ahead despite Tuesday's attack on a security academy at Karachi airport that killed more than 30 people.
(Reporting By S. Anuradha of IFR and Saeed Azhar, writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Financial results of group for year ended 31 December 2016 is expected to record a turnaround for corresponding period in year 2015
* Says approved raising funds via issue of basel III at-1 bonds worth 5 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2nAa0QG Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 14 Two U.S. senators from Midwestern states will introduce a bill on Tuesday that would require foreign companies buying U.S. food and agriculture firms to undergo a review aimed at ensuring the deal would not hurt U.S. food security.